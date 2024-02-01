Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.86.

Danaher Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

