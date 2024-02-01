Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:DQ opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
