Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DQ opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daqo New Energy

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.