Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.49% of Daseke worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 167.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 2.03. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSKE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

