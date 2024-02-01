Desjardins Comments on Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 202,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

