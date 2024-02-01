Desjardins Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on K. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at C$7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

