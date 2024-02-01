Desjardins Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of C$461.38 million for the quarter.
Shares of CG opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.58. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.17 and a twelve month high of C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
