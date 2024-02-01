Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,172 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

