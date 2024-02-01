Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $690.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

