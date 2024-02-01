Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.23. The stock has a market cap of C$353.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.68.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

