DT Midstream, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DT Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.
DT Midstream Price Performance
DTM opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
