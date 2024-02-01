DT Midstream, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DT Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

