Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 80349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DT. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
