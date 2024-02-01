Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 80349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DT. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.