Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 186.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFXT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

NYSE:EFXT opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $580.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.50%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

