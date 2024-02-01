Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.77, but opened at $62.82. Enova International shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 44,756 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Enova International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Enova International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.57.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

