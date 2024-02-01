Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Enovis worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enovis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $1,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,399 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENOV. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Enovis Trading Down 1.7 %

Enovis stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

