Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($8.10) Per Share

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enveric Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enveric Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($8.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

ENVB stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 146,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

