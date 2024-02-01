Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.88. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 70.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 792,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 25.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.