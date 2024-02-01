Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

