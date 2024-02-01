EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
EVERTEC Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
