EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTCGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. EVERTEC has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

