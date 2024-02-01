Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $148.33 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

