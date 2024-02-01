F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $185.37, but opened at $195.01. F5 shares last traded at $189.51, with a volume of 425,220 shares traded.

The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,510. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

