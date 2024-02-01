Fiona Gilbert Acquires 700 Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert acquired 700 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,708 ($47.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,956 ($32,997.71).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance
LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,690 ($46.91) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,862.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,704.94. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 3,380 ($42.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($51.61). The firm has a market cap of £496.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8,785.71 and a beta of 0.76.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North Atlantic Smaller Cos
- How to Invest in Energy
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.