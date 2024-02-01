Fiona Gilbert Acquires 700 Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert acquired 700 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,708 ($47.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,956 ($32,997.71).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance

LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,690 ($46.91) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,862.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,704.94. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 3,380 ($42.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($51.61). The firm has a market cap of £496.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8,785.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

