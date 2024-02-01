First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of First Hawaiian worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of FHB opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

