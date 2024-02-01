First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 132,561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of First Merchants worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Merchants by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Merchants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

