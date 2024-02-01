First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stake Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXG opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

