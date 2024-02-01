Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BDL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

