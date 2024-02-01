Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Roger McDowell Purchases 32,000 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 32,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,920 ($32,951.95).
Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance
Shares of LON:FLO opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.10. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a one year low of GBX 71.59 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.63).
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
