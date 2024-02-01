Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Roger McDowell Purchases 32,000 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 32,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,920 ($32,951.95).

Shares of LON:FLO opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.10. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a one year low of GBX 71.59 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.63).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

