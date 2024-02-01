Freight Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRGT opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Freight Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Freight Technologies by 200.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71,669 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.