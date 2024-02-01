Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Freshpet worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 38.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

FRPT opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.19. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

