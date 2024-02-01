FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hydro One Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.83.

TSE H opened at C$39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.27. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Company insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

