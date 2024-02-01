FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

PBA opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

