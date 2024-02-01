FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

