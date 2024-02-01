FY2023 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.