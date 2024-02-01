FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Cut by Analyst

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATLC. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $506.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.84. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.89 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atlanticus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

