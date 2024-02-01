FY2023 EPS Estimates for Block, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Block in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Block stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

