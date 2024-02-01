FY2023 EPS Estimates for CareDx, Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CareDx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for CareDx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CareDx Stock Down 8.5 %

CDNA opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 80.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

