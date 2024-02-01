FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Corteva in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

CTVA stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

