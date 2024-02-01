FY2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $11.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.07. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EOG opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.