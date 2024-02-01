FY2023 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Lowered by Analyst

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $13.99 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $763.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IMAX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in IMAX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

