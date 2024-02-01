FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEY. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.72.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.30.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

