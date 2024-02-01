FY2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

