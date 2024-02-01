FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pro Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$24.05 million for the quarter.
