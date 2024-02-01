FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.98) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($9.19). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

