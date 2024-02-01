Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRMN. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.