General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $38.35. General Motors shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 12,611,556 shares trading hands.

The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 596,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210,009 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.