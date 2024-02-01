General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $38.35. General Motors shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 12,611,556 shares trading hands.
The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 596,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210,009 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.
About General Motors
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
