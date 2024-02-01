Genpact (G) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY23 guidance at $2.89 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:G opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 5,162.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

