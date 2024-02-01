Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after buying an additional 1,010,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after buying an additional 951,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,779,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after buying an additional 73,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

