GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,457.0 days.
GMéxico Transportes Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMXTF opened at 2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.28. GMéxico Transportes has a fifty-two week low of 2.15 and a fifty-two week high of 2.53.
GMéxico Transportes Company Profile
