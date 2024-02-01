GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,457.0 days.

GMéxico Transportes Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMXTF opened at 2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.28. GMéxico Transportes has a fifty-two week low of 2.15 and a fifty-two week high of 2.53.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. provides logistics and ground transportation solutions in Mexico. It offers cargo transportation services through rail network, as well as transfer of various products, including bulk, fluids, and palletized cargo, containerized cargo, automobiles, intra-terminal services, rental of rail equipment, and passenger transportation services.

