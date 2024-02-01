GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Wagner bought 21,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

