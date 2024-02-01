Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

