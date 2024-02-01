GSK (LON:GSK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,596 ($20.29) and last traded at GBX 1,583.20 ($20.13), with a volume of 2778168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,537.80 ($19.55).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.91).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,448.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,811.34). 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

